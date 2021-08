For adults, the 2021 summer reading theme of Tails & Tales could hold many meanings. I’ve so far interpreted the theme through the lens of horror and those legends and myths from which our collective nightmares are made. My earlier post on folklore and horror focused on the “tales” portion of this summer’s theme. This time around, I’m bringing you the “tails,” the monsters that we fear when things go bump in the night, the sasquatch that lurks around your campground and the serpent that nips at your feet when you go for a summer swim. Maybe it’s just a snapping turtle or maybe it really is old Nessie? Whatever it is, those fears are very real, and they probably explain why tales of fantastic and frightening beasts will always be with us.