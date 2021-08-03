Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crook County, OR

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 22:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, AND OR640 Thunderstorms with abundant lightning and gusty outflow winds are no longer expected tonight. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will expire at 11 PM PDT.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Wasco County, OR
County
Lane County, OR
County
Crook County, OR
County
Wheeler County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Mountains#Extreme Weather#Or611
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy