Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 22:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon; Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District; East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, AND OR640 Thunderstorms with abundant lightning and gusty outflow winds are no longer expected tonight. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will expire at 11 PM PDT.alerts.weather.gov
