The government has scrapped plans for an “amber watchlist” category of countries under UK international travel rules.Ministers had been considering the new category for countries at risk of being moved into the red group under the so-called traffic light system.Government sources confirmed that there would be “no amber watchlist”, following backlash from some Tory MPs, ministers, and the travel industry.Earlier on Monday, PM Boris Johnson had hinted that the government might do a U-turn on rumoured plans to introduce an “amber watchlist” for countries at risk of being demoted from the amber to the red list for international travel.The...