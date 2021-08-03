Escobar goes Esco-far; Brewers drop Pirates 6-2

421 feet. Exit Velocity of 110.8 mph. Eduardo Escobar planted securely in a Brewers uniform. The roster moves certainly didn’t stop for the Brewers as the trade deadline concluded. A taste of nostalgia was paired with fans’ breakfast as the news of the team signing former closer John Axford to the 40-man roster. Axford excelling with the Brewers during the 2011 season, contributing heavily in the NLCS against the Cardinals that year. With the absence of Josh Hader from the pen due to health & safety protocols, Stearns saw Axford as a flyer to fill a position that he has filled once or twice before.