Delta Air Lines has eliminated fees for same-day standby requests on domestic flights, the carrier announced. As of Wednesday, travelers within 24 hours of their flight can make a standby request via Delta's app or website for a flight between the same airports departing on the same day at no charge, even if they ultimately are confirmed for that flight. The standby option is available only if another seat in the same fare class is not available at the time of the request. If a seat is available, customers can book a confirmed seat on the flight for a $75 fee, but they do not need to pay any fare differential.