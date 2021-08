College football recruiting never stops, not even during the dead period. Especially when it comes to keeping committed players in the fold. Some coaches argue that recruiting doesn’t truly begin until a player commits and that staff must work to keep him. Rutgers’ class of 2022 pledges visited campus last month, the majority (10) during the final visit weekend of June. There are 16 players committed (15 seniors and one junior) and forging their way through the hot summer heat as the high school football seasons begin. Here’s the latest: