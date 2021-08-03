Cancel
Google Pixel 6’s new Tensor chipset: 3 ways it may top Apple and Snapdragon silicon

By David Lumb
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Google officially revealed the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro via a series of tweets, and it looks a lot like leaks had suggested. But the tech giant confirmed another long-rumored bit of info: the phones would be powered by a chipset built in-house, which has officially been named Google Tensor. So what can this new silicon do?

