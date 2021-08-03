Cancel
Public Health

Health officials push COVID vaccinations as Delta variant cases rise in W.Va.

By Charles Boothe
Times West Virginian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Although the state has officially reported 100 cases of the COVID Delta variant as of Monday, officials say the number is most likely far higher as active cases keep rising. Bill Crouch, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s...

