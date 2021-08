Grayson Murray detailed his battle with alcoholism over social media and took the PGA Tour to task for its perceived lack of assistance. "The PGA Tour didn't force me to drink," Murray wrote on Twitter, "but the PGA Tour never gave me help. In my 5 years of experience of being on tour not once have I ever had a request been acknowledged by the commissioner or the PAC (player advisory council) other than 'we will get back to you.' I hope not only the PGA Tour steps up in the areas they need to step up but I also hope people are held accountable in their roles they serve."