Historic Preservation Board to benefit from Saturday Cruise Night
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will be the beneficiary of this Saturday's Cruise Night. The Historic Airport Fountain will be turned on for this event. The fountain is located near the intersection of Warren Avenue and East Eighth Avenue, and will be beginning Phase II of its restoration soon. This Cruise Night is set to support the Historic Preservation Board and the Airport Fountain restoration.www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0