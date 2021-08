This week under the Friday Night Lights the IMCA Southern Sport Mods will be racing for $1200 to win and $75 to start. No Entry Fee. IMCA Modifieds will cap the night off with a special King of the Hill race featuring one on one action till there is a winner for $250 cash. Also on the show card are the IMCA Stock Cars, Outlaw Street Stocks, and Factory Stocks. We can not thank all of the sponsors that have stepped up to make this Sport Mod event possible. We would like to thank Hubbert Roofing, Wicked Fast Transmissions, WE Electric, Mid Tex Paint and Body, &ML Trucking, McGuire Trucking, Johnathan Beard, Precise Plumbing and Goode Towing and Recovery for all of their continued support of the speedway.