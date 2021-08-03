Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Indian shares hit record highs on tech, consumer stocks boost

By Sethuraman N R
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by technology and consumer stocks, as economic indicators pointed to a demand recovery, although the gains were capped by worries about surging Delta variant cases elsewhere in Asia.

By 0501 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.53% to 15,970 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.65% to 53,293.11.

The country’s factory activity bounced back last month and July trade deficit widened to $11.23 billion from $9.4 billion a month ago, with economists pointing out normalisation of activity after curbs were eased.

“India-specific things continue to be strong, with industrial production data and manufacturing purchasing managers Index positive for July,” Anita Gandhi, wholetime director at Arihant Capital Markets, said, adding that unlocking of restrictions is also a positive factor.

“However, in banking, the credit offtake is still not that great and collection efficiency and non-performing asset pressure continues to be there.”

Private-sector lender RBL Bank reported a quarterly loss after its COVID-19 provisions jumped, sending its shares 2.7% lower.

The Nifty IT index climbed 0.8%, while the fast moving consumer goods sub-index rose 1%.

But, the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in key Asian regions posed new risks and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence.

“Globally, the volatility has increased and the new variant of COVID-19 is causing trouble. Even though India cues are positive, we also get impacted to some extent by global,” Gandhi said.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.12%.

Meanwhile, Indian e-commerce beauty company Nykaa plans to raise $500 million through its initial public offering (IPO), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, becoming the latest homegrown startup to pursue a listing on the domestic bourses. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Indian#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#S P Bse Sensex#Wholetime#Arihant Capital Markets#Rbl Bank#Asian#Chinese#Msci#Asia Pacific#Nykaa#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end higher on consumer, financial boost

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, helped by consumer staples and financial stocks. * The CSE All-Share index ended 1.09% higher at 8,099.12 on Friday, but logged its second consecutive weekly loss. * Conglomerates Browns Investments and LOLC Holdings were among the top gainers, ending...
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Most stocks, bond yields climb following strong job report

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street Friday and Treasury yields are rising after the government reported that hiring rose in the U.S. last month at a faster rate than economists were expecting. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29% from 1.21% a day earlier. That came after the Labor Department reported that American employers added 943,000 jobs in July, more than the 862,500 economists were forecasting. Technology stocks, whose lofty valuations tend to get dented when bond yields rise, lagged the market.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Mixed, Dollar Up On Upbeat US Jobs Data

Stock markets were mixed and the dollar rose on Friday as investors weighed an upbeat US jobs report against concerns that the Federal Reserve could wind down its stimulus sooner than expected. The dollar strengthened after government data showed the US economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, dropping the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's July forex reserves rise to $3.236 trillion

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in July, official data showed on Saturday, likely due to changes in the value of currencies and global assets that it holds. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose by $21.88 billion to...
StocksInvestorPlace

Wall Street Loves These 3 Tech Stocks

Technology stocks have been back in favor after a slew of solid earnings reports this quarter. While many of these companies saw their sales skyrocket last year driven by the move to digital amid the pandemic’s lockdowns, many did not expect that performance by big tech stocks to continue into this year. For instance, we saw a rotation into cyclical stocks at the end of last year as news of vaccine approvals rolled in.
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P hit record highs after strong jobs report

U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs after the July jobs report blew past expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P to all-time intraday highs while the Nasdaq hovered just below its own peak.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on strong corporate earnings

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as positive corporate earnings helped take the focus off rising inflation and a global jump in coronavirus infections. At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.74 points, or 0.17%, at 20,363.47....
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Stocks climb on Wall Street, notching more record highs

A broad rally on Wall Street pushed stocks higher Thursday, nudging the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs. The gains reversed the market's modest losses from a day earlier. Despite a choppy week of trading, the major indexes are on pace for weekly gains. The S&P 500 rose...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 370 points or 2.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,600-point plateau although it may reverse those losses on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
StocksStreet.Com

S&P 500 and Nasdaq End at Records; Investors Parse Earnings, Recovery

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday as investors balanced strong corporate earnings against worries about the pace of the economic recovery amid the rapidly spreading delta variant of COVID-19. First-time claims for unemployment benefits, meanwhile, fell for a second week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Equity gauges end higher amid volatility, PSU banks drag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices witnessed profit taking in the last hour of trade on Thursday but closed mildly higher after a volatile session. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 123 points or 0.23 per cent at 54,493 while the Nifty...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher ahead of jobs report

BOSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and oil prices rebounded sharply on Thursday as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened - positive economic data in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Equity indices flat, IndusInd Bank gains 2.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates unchanged as expected widely. At 10:20 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 87 points or 0.16 per cent at 54,580 while...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Gains On Positive Data

Wall Street and most European stock markets rose on Thursday as traders weighed positive US data, inflation concerns and the economic threat of Covid's Delta variant. US stocks were up at midday as data indicating an improving labour market and supply chain situation fortified traders worried about the economy's health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy