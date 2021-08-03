Cancel
India to deploy naval task force into South China Sea and beyond

By Brad Lendon, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

India is sending a task force of four warships into the South China Sea on a two-month deployment that will include exercises with Quad partners the United States, Japan and Australia, India's Defense Ministry announced Monday. The warships will depart India early this month, the Defense Ministry statement said, without...

