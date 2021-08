The box of lovely fruit sent to our family by a thoughtful friend was a generous gift; but when we opened the box, we found the fruit had spoiled. It had been labeled, “Contents Perishable,” but someone had ignored the admonition, and the gift was delivered late and in unusable condition. Much of life is like that. Many of our most precious gifts and many of life’s golden opportunities must be labeled, “Contents Perishable.” There are times when certain things must be done or they cannot be done at all. There are opportunities which, when neglected, cease to be opportunities.