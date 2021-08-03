Cancel
Barnstable, MA

5th annual Barnstable Unity Day Celebration is Friday

capecod.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – People of Action, the Barnstable Police Department and the Town of Barnstable are proud to announce the 5th Annual Barnstable Unity Day Celebration on the Hyannis Village Green on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM. The event is intended to welcome and engage the community and local police together in a fun, inclusive, and memorable celebration. Come show everyone that Barnstable is a special and unique place with strong and caring community bonds. We are excited that the Breakaway X-GRILL will be on hand again this year to cook up burgers and hot dogs. The event is free and open to all and will include food (and ice-cream!), music, dancing, and fun activities for all ages. Please bring your own chairs and blankets and join us for a beautiful summer evening on the Hyannis Village Green.

