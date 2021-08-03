Mon Health System's DME arm enters join venture, gets name change

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health System's durable medical equipment arm has formed a joint venture with an Ohio-based company and has changed its name.

Mon Health Equipment and Supplies is now known as Mon Health - DASCO Home Medical Equipment after signing a new venture with Westerville, Ohio-based DASCO Home Medical Equipment.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Mon Health officials said the move will result in a "stronger more expansive company to better benefit the communities we serve across North Central West Virginia."

“Ensuring timely access always to our valued patients that entrust their care to our well-regarded Mon Health providers and programs in the communities we serve is our priority,” Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg said.

“This joint venture will allow us to make the most of DASCO’s long-time expertise in the business and ensure Mon Health Equipment and Supplies in Weston and Morgantown remain a vibrant and committed community medical service as it has been for many years. Our Mon Health Equipment and Supplies has a rich history of serving the communities and have the best people. Together with DASCO, we will continue that legacy and have an even stronger foundation moving forward capitalizing on our respective strengths.”

Goldberg said the venture will expand access to better pricing, collection of fees from services rendered and expand the company's ability to deliver the highest quality, lowest cost services across the region.

Mon Health - DASCO Home Medical Equipment specializes in respiratory equipment such as home oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, and CPAP. The company also provides walkers, wheelchairs, adjustable beds, bedside commodes, orthopedic supplies, and other durable medical equipment items all available for delivery.

Mon Health - DASCO Home Medical Equipment has staff and supplies on hand, rather than having to make arrangements that could delay leaving hospitals or doctor’s offices in the area or immediate use of the needed equipment. The addition of the new venture will be seamless for patients and the communities served.

“We look forward to taking things to the next level with Mon Health, a healthcare leader that’s known for the highest quality of patient care,” DASCO President Jason Seeley said. “We’re excited about supporting the community, and we are happy this venture will benefit our communities across North Central West Virginia.”

Family owned and operated since 1987, DASCO specializes in partnering with hospitals to improve patient outcomes while reducing health care costs. DASCO has more than 20 locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana.