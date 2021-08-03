Soak Up the Rain, CCCD offer free virtual rain garden workshop
WALPOLE — Throughout New Hampshire, neighbors are planting trees and gardens, building rain barrels and trenches, all to keep runoff from rainstorms and pollution from entering the water bodies they love. Join the Cheshire County Conservation District and Soak Up the Rain New Hampshire Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. for a virtual workshop to discuss how a beautiful addition to your property can positively impact your community.www.eagletimes.com
