Sixers intend to waive George Hill

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
The Sixers are planning to waive veteran guard George Hill, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link).

Hill, acquired by Philadelphia at the trade deadline in March, is currently under contract for 2021-22 with a cap hit of $10.05 million. However, only about $1.28 million of that salary is guaranteed, so the Sixers can save some money and generate a little extra cap flexibility by releasing him before his salary guarantee deadline this week.

Hill, who began the 2020-21 season with Oklahoma City, averaged 8.7 PPG and 2.4 APG on .482/.388/.800 shooting in 30 total contests (22.4 MPG) for the Thunder and Sixers. He didn’t make much of an impact in the playoffs for Philadelphia, with just 4.7 PPG and 1.5 APG in 12 games (17.1 MPG).

While Hill wasn’t exactly a bargain on his $10 million salary, he’d be a worthwhile investment at a lower rate. If and when he clears waivers, he should receive interest from teams looking to add an affordable veteran guard to their bench.

