Polite Responses To Hair Color Comments

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. To successfully persuade Milla Jovovich to dye her hair a career-defining shade of bright copper for Luc Besson’s 1997 sci-fi classic The Fifth Element, hairstylist Ward Stegerhoek appealed to her ambition. “I said, ‘Do you want to be a supermodel, or do you want to be an actress?’ ” recalls the visionary Dutch-born pro, who is perhaps best known for helping craft the artfully disheveled hair of the ’90s via his long-standing collaboration with the film’s costume designer, Jean Paul Gaultier. Jovovich’s bleached roots and neon undertones achieved Besson’s vision of someone who “looked like she came from 20,000 years in the past and 20,000 years in the future,” successfully cementing the “radioactive, almost alien” color into the pantheon of movie moments turned mood-board-mainstays.