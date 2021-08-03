Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Hemp Oil Seed Press Demonstration

 4 days ago

The 118 laboratory is located near the north door entrance of Chase Hall, just north of the large lecture hall. The University of Nebraska Industrial Agricultural Products Center will be hosting an Oil Seed Press demonstration. More specifically, we will be part of the Hemp Farm Road Trip that is being produced by Eric Hurlock, Digital Editor for Lancaster Farming – Industrial Hemp Podcast. We will be processing 1,000 pounds of industrial hemp seed, and will be demonstrating the Minimax 100 mechanical seed press. This press will process up to 100 kg per hour, separating oil from the resulting seed cake.

