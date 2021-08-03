For professionals in psychology, behavioral health, social work, substance use, peer support, and criminal justice. Stigma plays a crucial role in recovery from mental health and substance use disorders. Language Matters provides a review and refinement of the nature of language used now and offers an alternative way of thinking for providers. Healing the stigma around substance use disorders and mental health challenges for clients and professionals working in this field is important, and the language used to describe disorders and the behavioral outcomes are constantly changing.