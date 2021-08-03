EAST PALESTINE – Travis James Rambo, 52, passed away following a long illness at his home in East Palestine on Saturday, July 31, 2021, surrounded by his family. Travis was born on January 29, 1969 in Salem, OH, a son of James and Jane (Rosenbaum) Rambo. A Crestview High School graduate, he also earned a BS in Sports Physiology from Rio Grande University. He worked at American Standard for 29 years, and married the former Kelly Davis on August 1, 1992. He was of the Methodist faith, and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in East Palestine for many years.