A back injury partially paralyzed Braun Strowman

WWE sent shockwaves through the wrestling world when they announced this morning that Bray Wyatt, creator of the Wyatt Family and most recently The Fiend, has been released from the company. Wyatt had been off of television since WrestleMania 37, and fans were expecting him to just shockingly show up at some point. That's not going to happen now, and Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) have taken to social media to share their reactions and thoughts on their friend. Both stars worked quite a bit with Wyatt (whose real name is Windham Rotunda) over the past few years, and you can see their responses below.