Crash kills EL man

ST. CLAIR TWP. — An East Liverpool man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Sunday. William E. Merritt, 53, East Liverpool, was traveling on St. Clair Avenue south of McGuffy Drive on a 2004 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right and traveled off the left side of the road. The motorcycle struck a cement curb, causing it to go airborne prior to striking a utility pole and finally striking Dawson Construction’s business sign. Merritt was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to the patrol. St. Clair Township police and fire departments, the Columbiana County coroner’s office and North Star EMS assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Speed is a suspected factor according to the highway patrol.