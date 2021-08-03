— Richard L. Simmons II, 39, Wellsville, sustained serious injuries and was flown to a local hospital following an accident on East Liverpool Road in Madison Township at 5:19 p.m. July 22. Simmons was traveling on a motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, sliding off the roadway and striking a guardrail. Alcohol is a suspected factor of the crash according to the report from the highway patrol and charges will be issued pending lab test results and a statement from Simmons.