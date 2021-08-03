'People On This Block Are Hurting': More Allegations Pinned On LAPD In Aftermath Of South LA Fireworks Explosion

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say there are four people in Plumas County who are unaccounted for after the Dixie Fire made a run through the community of Canyondam. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says the rest of Indian Valley was put under mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday. This included the areas of Taylorsville. Thursday afternoon, the Dixie Fire then made a wind-driven run into the small community of Canyondam, near the Lake Almanor dam. Much of the small town, which about a little over a couple dozen people call home, appears to have been destroyed in the fire. As of Friday, the sheriff’s office says four people are unaccounted for after the Canyondam run of the fire. Deputies are actively trying to make contact with those people. No confirmed injuries or casualties have yet to be reported from the whole Dixie Fire incident. However, a total of 91 structures have been destroyed so far. As of Friday, the Dixie Fire has grown to 432,813 acres – making it the third-largest wildfire in recorded California history.