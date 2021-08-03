Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-Australian dollar rallies as RBA sticks to tapering

By Wayne Cole
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds RBA decision, reaction)

SYDNEY, August 3 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar popped higher on Tuesday after the country’s central bank surprised markets by sticking with plans to taper bond buying, arguing the economy will recover quickly once coronavirus lockdowns ease.

The Aussie gained 0.6% to $0.7404 when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it would trim its weekly bond buying to A$4 billion ($2.96 billion) in September as planned.

Many analysts had expected them to postpone the tapering given lockdowns in major cities looked certain to trigger a sharp contraction in the economy this quarter.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe acknowledged the damage but noted the experience so far was that once virus outbreaks are contained, the economy bounces back quickly.

“Prior to the current virus outbreaks, the Australian economy had considerable momentum and it is still expected to grow strongly again next year,” Lowe said.

The central bank forecast economic growth of just over 4% in 2022, up from a previous 3.5%. It also saw unemployment dropping to 4% by the end of 2023, which would be around full employment.

“The RBA’s decision to not delay the tapering of its asset purchases is a hawkish signal and consistent with our view that the Bank will hike rates in early-2023,” said Marcel Thieliant, a senior Australia economist at Capital Economics.

“We reiterate our long-held view that the Bank will end its asset purchases in the middle of next year.”

The RBA’s optimism gives the Aussie a chance to test resistance around $0.7415, where a break would open the way for a bounce to $0.7500.

The New Zealand dollar was also pulled higher to reach $0.7013, but faces resistance at $0.7020 and $0.7050.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#Australian Dollar#Rba#Aussie#Bank#Capital Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rallies toward biggest weekly gain since June

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar rose sharply on Friday, boosted by a strong U.S. jobs report toward its biggest weekly gain in seven weeks. The report showed jobs grew more than expected in July, pushing bond yields higher on the view that the Federal Reserve may act more quickly to tighten U.S. monetary policy.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Pressure on the aussie continues

An optimistic Reserve Bank of Australia fell short of supporting the AUD. The Federal Reserve is preparing to taper but would not say it. AUD/USD under strong selling pressure and set to reach fresh 2021 lows. The AUD/USD pair is little changed for a second consecutive week, trading around the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Week ahead: Dollar turns to US inflation data

It will be a quiet summer week, with no central bank meetings and only a handful of economic data. The main event will be the latest edition of US inflation, which could shape the narrative around the Fed and the dollar. Overall, we are entering a period when market liquidity might be very thin, making sharp moves possible without much news.
Public HealthForexTV.com

RBA Meeting Preview: Pandemic and GDP Outlook to Weigh

At their August 3 monetary policy meeting, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members kept the official cash rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.10 %. The central bank stated it would continue to decrease its bond-buying program. The RBA would continue to buy government securities at a $5 billion per week rate … Continued.
Public HealthDailyFx

Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop

Australian Dollar remains vulnerable in the week ahead. Global Covid-19 cases, falling iron ore prices pose risks. Eyes on Fedspeak as Treasury yields begin rising again?. The Australian Dollar just barely managed to end the week with a gain against the US Dollar, but AUD/USD relinquished the majority of its upside progress towards the final moments. Initially, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised investors by sticking to its plan of tapering weekly asset purchases later this year. This is despite rising risks to the local economy amid persistent lockdowns to tame the spread of Covid-19.
BusinessForexTV.com

Dollar Firms As Strong U.S. Jobs Data Raises Fed Tapering Hopes

The U.S. dollar spiked higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded forecasts in July, intensifying hopes for a reduction in bond purchases by the Federal Reserve in the near future. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. employment soared...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares hit record high on boost from Afterpay, banks

* ASX 200 hits record high closing level (Updates to close) Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended at a record high on Friday, hitting an all-time peak for a fourth session out of five this week, with buy now, pay later firm Afterpay and the ‘Big Four’ banks doing much of the heavy lifting.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares edge higher after central bank keeps rates steady

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched up slightly after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected, while traders waited for its commentary about liquidity normalisation. At 0448 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex both gained 0.2% at 16,333 and...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Pound Gains Against Dollar as BoE Reins in Bond Tapering Threshold

Investing.com – The pound jumped against the dollar Thursday, after the Bank of England left interest rates steady, but signaled its warming up to the idea of tightening monetary policy as the central bank reined in its threshold to begin the tapering of bonds purchases. GBP/USD rose 0.30% to $1.3927.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares unchanged ahead of central bank rate decision

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were almost flat on Friday, ahead of a central bank decision that could leave interest rates at record lows to support the economy’s recovery from a devastating second COVID-19 wave. At 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.05% at 16,285...
EconomyForexTV.com

RBA Statement On Monetary Policy On Tap For Friday

The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Friday release its statement on monetary policy, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Australia also will see July results for the Performance of Services Index from the Australian Industry Group; in June, the index score was 57.8. Japan will provide June...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is slightly higher on Friday, after being in the red most of the morning, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as the country struggles to contain the domestic coronavirus situation, primarily in New South Wales, hindering economic activity amid lockdowns.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Rate at Fresh 4-Month Best Following Hawkish Bank of England

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1665-1.1700. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Bank of England's August policy event proved more 'hawkish' than investors and analysts expected, potentially setting the scene for higher Pound Sterling exchange rates over coming weeks. The British Pound recorded its strongest purchasing levels against...
BusinessBusiness Insider

India Central Bank Maintains Status Quo

(RTTNews) - India's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low and pledged to continue its accommodative stance as long as necessary despite inflation breaching its upper target band. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to hold the benchmark policy rate at 4.00 percent, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy