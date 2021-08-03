Cancel
Photography

My New Favorite Method to Capture More Dynamic Range

By Spencer Cox
Photography Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA technique I recently learned allows you to capture lots of dynamic range in photography with better results and fewer downsides than traditional HDRs. I call it “AHDR” for “Averaged High Dynamic Range” photography. AHDR isn’t a popular technique at the moment, but I’ll make a case in this article...

The Phoblographer

Canon Picture Styles Help You Make Your Images Less Boring

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Canon cameras are pretty great at what they do. But sometimes they stick to a very old-school idea of perfection in their images (well, their sensors do). And if you use cameras from Panasonic, Olympus, or Fujifilm, it’s easy to get spoiled with the unique image quality. But lots of folks forget you can tweak Picture Styles in the Canon menu. What’s more, that image quality will mostly translate into the RAW files. So you can tweak as much as you’d like and still enjoy what comes out. In my explorations, I’ve tried to find ways to make the images look like a film stock of some sort, and have come pretty close to Fujifilm Superia. Here’s what I did.
Lightroom vs Capture One: which photo editor is the best for you?

The Lightroom vs Capture One debate has been rumbling for almost as long as digital photography has existed, so we've decided to settle it (or tease out the differences between the photo editors, at least) in this in-depth comparison. It was back in 2006 that the photographic community was cleft...
TTArtisan releases $235 50mm F1.4 ASPH lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras

TTArtisan has revealed its new $235 50mm F1.4 lens for full-frame mirrorless camera systems. The new TTArtisan 50mm F1.4 ASPH lens is entirely manual and, according to TTArtisan, able to be used with sensors up to 60MP. The optical construction consists of ten elements in eight groups, including a low-dispersion element and aspherical element.
High Dynamic range Starvis 2 sensors spotted

I got the following info from two different sources. It’s about the new generation Starvis 2 sensors from Sony:. I have heard that Sony plans to produce high dynamic range STARVIS 2 sensors, which have excellent NIR performance and excellent dynamic range. The FHD version contains the Type 1/2.8 and Type 1/1.2 sizes. The 4.1 megapixel version contains the Type 1/1.8, Type 1.1 sizes. 4K version contains Type 1/1.2, Type 1.8, Type 2.7.
The Phoblographer

New Patent Shows RF Mount Crop-sensor Kit Lenses for Canon

Is a Canon APS-C sensor RF mount camera also around the corner?. APC-S mirrorless camera models aren’t new to Canon. They debuted this range with their EOS M model in 2012 and followed it up over the years with various iterations. All these models use their EF-M lens mount. The most recent among them is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II, the release of which surprised me. This system is somewhat crippled by the lack of lenses released by Canon to support it. 8 were released over the last 9 years, along with an adapter to support EF lenses. When you compare that with 21 lenses and 2 teleconverters for the full-frame RF mount, we can clearly see where most of Canon’s R&D has been focusing on lately. A new report now states that Canon has filed patents for multiple RF mount lenses exhibiting APS-C lens characteristics. This could indicate the release of an upcoming crop sensor RF mount mirrorless camera from them.
I've Finally Found My New Favorite Wireless Earbuds

I don't know if you are familiar with the experience of wearing wireless earbuds that keep falling out—especially when you are moving around while on the phone or on a run—but I certainly have. This can be especially frustrating when you are working since the last thing you want to...
The Phoblographer

This Beautiful Leica 35mm f1.4 Has a Hard to Find Lens Hood

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Once you’ve drunk from the fountain of Oskar Barnack, it’s hard to turn back. I myself own a few wonderful Leica items, and my main camera is arguably a Leica these days. But you don’t need to do the deep dive for the camera. In fact, the safest way into the world is to develop a love for their lenses. The Rare Camera store right now has a great Leica 35mm f1.4 in M-mount in for sale. It comes with a special lens hood that lets you put a lens cap right over it. But at the same time, this is also one of my personal favorite lenses for the Leica camera system.
VBESTLIFE 50mm f/1.6 Tilt Lens for Fujifilm X – UPDATE

UPDATE: Although advertised as tilt shift lens, this is a tilt only lens. I have been often asked about tilt shift options for Fujifilm X cameras (as well as for GFX). The native mount options are very limited in case of the X/GFX series. As far as I am aware...
Wavelet-Based Network For High Dynamic Range Imaging

High dynamic range (HDR) imaging from multiple low dynamic range (LDR) images has been suffering from ghosting artifacts caused by scene and objects motion. Existing methods, such as optical flow based and end-to-end deep learning based solutions, are error-prone either in detail restoration or ghosting artifacts removal. Comprehensive empirical evidence shows that ghosting artifacts caused by large foreground motion are mainly low-frequency signals and the details are mainly high-frequency signals. In this work, we propose a novel frequency-guided end-to-end deep neural network (FHDRNet) to conduct HDR fusion in the frequency domain, and Discrete Wavelet Transform (DWT) is used to decompose inputs into different frequency bands. The low-frequency signals are used to avoid specific ghosting artifacts, while the high-frequency signals are used for preserving details. Using a U-Net as the backbone, we propose two novel modules: merging module and frequency-guided upsampling module. The merging module applies the attention mechanism to the low-frequency components to deal with the ghost caused by large foreground motion. The frequency-guided upsampling module reconstructs details from multiple frequency-specific components with rich details. In addition, a new RAW dataset is created for training and evaluating multi-frame HDR imaging algorithms in the RAW domain. Extensive experiments are conducted on public datasets and our RAW dataset, showing that the proposed FHDRNet achieves state-of-the-art performance.
Epomaker SK61 mechanical keyboard review – small in size but big in features

REVIEW – If you’re like me and have been using a full size keyboard including a 10-key number pad for most of your life, the world of tiny keyboards can be a bit of a shock. Just last year I started experimenting with different keyboard layouts (I don’t need numpad as often as I used to in my daily work), and it’s pretty great how much desk space you can get back with a smaller form factor. I have been using the Epomaker AKKO 3068 small keyboard since I reviewed it earlier this year at my treadmill-desk station, as well as the full size Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard at my main gaming station. I had hoped to replace the GMMK with the Epomaker SK61 keyboard and Epomaker SK1 number pad (also being reviewed by me currently), but it turns out that I need a few of the missing keys that have been trimmed down to this 61 key form factor. I instead used it at my treadmill-desk where I spend several hours each day during work trying to burn off whatever massive amount of sugar I’ve inhaled that day. I think this product might be a great fit for some gamers who want a small keyboard, or typists who don’t need arrow keys or the pgup/pgdn/del/end/ins/home key cluster very often.
New/Update: 3d-io Unwrella v4.01 is Now Available

3d-io has updated Unwrella, the one-click UV unwrapping and packing plugin for digital 3D art, with integrated “UV-Packer” technology, a new unwrapping mode, support for 3ds Max and Maya 2022 and more. What’s New in Unwrella 4. The principal and the the most valuable improvement in Unwrella 4 is the...
Current Nikon Z Cameras, Lenses, and Accessories Explained

This article is a bird’s eye view of all Nikon Z-Series products available at the moment, including cameras, lenses, and official accessories. My hope is that photographers considering a Nikon Z camera will find this a helpful guide to figure out what equipment is out there. While this article only...
THE BEST VIDEO EQUIPMENT FOR FILMING

There are so many parts that go into video production (pun intended)! It is essential to have quality equipment for filming and for photography. If you’ve been wondering about what you might need to get started making videos, then this is the list for you. I’m sharing all of the electronics I personally use when creating my videos, blogs, and social posts! Below is the best video equipment for filming.
5 Tips to Improve Your Event Photography

Event photography is an art form, and it takes a while to achieve what you’re looking for. Not only does shooting an event require you to be constantly on the move, but it’s also necessary to know how to fully use each setting on your camera. For example, if you’re...
3d-io Unwrella

Unwrella is an exact unwrapping plug-in for Autodesk 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya for Windows. One-click UV unwrapping and packing plugin for digital art. Engineered for contemporary 3D market requirements. One-Click Unwrapping. Unwrella is a single-click unwrapping plug-in for Autodesk 3ds Max and Maya. Its main and only function is...
VuePoint ultralight full-size travel tripod weighs about the same as an iPhone 12 Pro Max

VuePoint has launched a new Kickstarter campaign for full-size ultralight travel tripods. The campaign has been funded with 27 days remaining. The tripod comes in two sizes, 'Mid' and 'Max,' and include ballheads with titanium hardware. The smaller one has a maximum height of 106cm (42") and weighs a mere 255 grams (9 ounces). The VuePoint Max has a max height of 137cm (54") and weighs 454g (16 oz.). Both tripods have a maximum load capacity of 1.6kg (3.5 lbs). That may not sound like a lot of load capacity. Still, it's sufficient for phones, action cameras, compact cameras, mirrorless cameras with wide-angle/standard/compact zoom lenses and some DSLRs. VuePoint states that gear between 1.5kg and 1.8kg (4 lbs) may still work, but anything heavier than 1.8kg is too much.
Disk Space Analyzer Pro for Mac

Disk Space Analyzer Pro finds the biggest files and folders on your Mac. It scans your hard drive volumes and visually displays the disk space usage and makes a list of the most bulky content. It allows you to locate unneeded files and folders quickly using Mac OS X system tools. You can look for a file using Finder tab and preview the file using QuickLook. Disk Expert also lets you gather files and folders into collection, enabling you to rapidly move them to another place, or even delete them.

