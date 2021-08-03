Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

U.S. FDA gives priority review to Roche's Tecentriq lung cancer drug

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45klPS_0bFy0SK400

ZURICH (Reuters) - The United States Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has granted a priority review for Roche’s Tecentriq treatment for people suffering with early, non-small-cell lung cancer, the Swiss company said on Tuesday.

The FDA is due to decide on approval by Dec. 1 for the use of Tecentriq as an adjuvnt treatment, where a substance is used to increase the efficacy or potency of certain drugs, Roche said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Lung Cancer#U S#U S Fda#Zurich#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Pharmaceuticalsspectrumlocalnews.com

Why hasn't the FDA given COVID-19 vaccine full approval yet?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States started 2021 with a race to expand the reach of the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA months ago. The full approval process started for Pfizer in May and for Moderna in June. Full approval may lead to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Talk to Your Doctor Immediately, FDA Says

For many people, going to the doctor is the first step toward a better life, whether you're looking for tips on how to eat a more nutrient-rich diet or trying to better manage a condition that's negatively affecting your health. Unfortunately, many people seeking better health through the use of a popular Pfizer prescription medication may be in for a rude awakening, now that multiple lots of the drug are being pulled from the market over safety concerns. Read on to discover if your medication is part of the recall, and find out what to do if you've got the affected drugs at home.
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, gets FDA approval for prevention in immunocompromised adults

GlaxoSmithKline today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and older who are or who will be at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by known disease or therapy. Immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of shingles and associated complications than immunocompetent individuals.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CBS Boston

FDA Under Growing Pressure To Grant Full Approval For COVID-19 Vaccines

BOSTON (CBS) — With COVID cases on the rise nationwide, many are wondering when the FDA will grant full approval to the vaccines to encourage those who are hesitant to get vaccinated more incentive to do so. Dr. Mallika Marshall says the agency is vowing to get it done as soon as possible: The Food and Drug Administration is under growing pressure to grant full approval to the vaccines which have currently been administered to more than 160 million Americans under Emergency Use Authorization.  That’s almost 350 million doses with good safety data.  The hope is that once the vaccines are fully approved, vaccine holdouts will be more willing to get the shots and employers will feel more comfortable mandating the vaccine for their employees.  Now, according to the Washington Post, the FDA is taking an “all hands on deck” approach, redeploying staff and adding computer resources to accelerate approval for the Pfizer vaccine, which submitted its application back in June. They have until January to make a decision but many expect it will come down by early Fall.  The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are expected to follow.
Public Healthoc-breeze.com

FDA approves experimental drug cocktail for preventing COVID-19

Summary: Expanded authorization enables use of REGEN-COV for post-exposure prophylaxis (action taken to prevent disease, especially by specified means or against a specified disease) in certain people exposed to a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infected individual, or who are at high risk of exposure to an infected individual in an institutional setting.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Tesomet In Hypothalamic Obesity

Tesomet is the first and only investigational treatment for hypothalamic obesity to receive orphan drug designation. Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to Tesomet for the treatment of hypothalamic obesity (HO). Tesomet is the first and only investigational treatment for HO to receive orphan drug designation. Saniona is preparing to initiate two Phase 2b studies of Tesomet in the second half of this year , o ne in HO and the other in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), for which Tesomet has already received orphan drug status.
Cancerbiospace.com

Thetis Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for Resolvin E1 Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer

RIDGEFIELD, CT – Thetis Pharmaceuticals (“Thetis”), a leading developer of Resolvin-based therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to TP-317 for treatment of pancreatic cancer. “TP-317 is a first-in-class Resolvin E1 therapy that offers a transformative...
Healthonclive.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Nab-Sirolimus for Advanced Malignant PEComa

The FDA has granted priority review to a new drug application for the nanoparticle albumin-bound mTOR inhibitor nab-sirolimus for the treatment of patients with malignant perivascular epithelioid cell neoplasm. The FDA has granted priority review to a new drug application (NDA) for the nanoparticle albumin-bound mTOR inhibitor nab-sirolimus (ABI-009) for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy