More than 5,800 customers without power due to heavy rain across Tucson Monday evening.

According to the Tucson Electric Power outage map, approximately a total of 5,818 customers are with out power.

Nearly 5,200 of those are on the east side, nearly 253 south of the Tucson International Airport, and 82 are in Drexel Heights.

Crews are working to restore power to those areas.

For more information on the outages, click here .