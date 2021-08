HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing’s ability to balance its virus response and economic growth is facing a big test. In the past few days a dozen provinces have imposed travel curbs, mass testing and other strict measures to contain an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta strain of coronavirus that has infected nearly 500 people. China has given enough vaccine shots to fully inoculate 60% of its population, according to Reuters’ vaccination tracker estimates. Yet authorities are still taking a zero-tolerance approach to new cases.