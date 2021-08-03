Wednesday Night Live! Summer Concert featuring Lalo de la Rosa

The Borough's 2021 Summer Concert & Movie Series continues on Wednesday, August 11 at 7pm with one of Fort Lee’s most favorite musical groups, The Bronx Wanderers. (*The concert was rescheduled from 8/10 due to weather.) With superlative vocals and musicianship, dynamic enthusiasm and a genuine love of the music they perform, this group recreates the magic of the era as they perform Rock N’ Roll’s great American Songbook from the first generation right through today’s current hit-makers. Bring your chairs/blankets (seating will not be available). As always, this series is free to the public. (Due to a scheduling conflict, Big Shot is unable to perform.)