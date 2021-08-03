Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Mykayla Skinner: Simone is “Ready to Do This”

By Keira Farrimond, KSL TV
kslsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO – After withdrawing from four events in the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles is back in the competition. She’ll participate in the individual balance beam final Tuesday night in Tokyo, an event she won a bronze medal in five years ago. Biles has been open with her struggles so far...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Mykayla Skinner
Person
Jade Carey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnast#Ksl Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
Hollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Michael Johnson hits back at Simone Biles critics in thinly-veiled attack on Piers Morgan

Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson on Monday lashed out at critics of gymnast Simone Biles, who attacked her decision to withdraw from several competitions at the Tokyo Games citing mental health concerns.In the tweet, Johnson compared winning silver and bronze medals to be “a win” if athletes were projected finalists.“Don’t listen to people whose only sport is stirring up s**t. Regardless how many followers they have,” he said in the tweet. The tweet caught the attention of former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who has been a severe critic of Biles and many other high-profile women of...
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Here's how Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley reacted to Simone Biles' exit

Hoda Kotb is raising empathetic children. On Tuesday, the TODAY anchor and Hoda & Jenna co-host, who is in Tokyo covering the Olympics, recounted a conversation with her 4-year-old daughter, Haley. “I was FaceTiming her and you know what she said, Jenna? She said to me, ‘Mom, is the little...
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
GymnasticsPosted by
Parade

Meet MyKayla Skinner, the Olympic Gymnast Who Is Now Competing In the Vault Final as Simone Biles Withdraws

Always an alternate, never a medalist—until now. In her final Olympic attempt, US gymnast MyKayla Skinner will have a shot at gold medal glory after all. In 2016, Skinner was named an alternate to the Olympic team despite finishing fourth all-around at Trials. She was also the alternate to the World Championships team in 2019. After a clutch performance at this year’s Olympic Trials—including a must-hit vault—Skinner earned one of the US’s two individual event specialists. Despite a clean showing during the qualifying round in Tokyo, she originally did not advance to the vault final due to two teammates, Simone Biles and Jade Carey, placing ahead of her. However, since Biles decided to withdraw from the vault final on Friday, July 30, Skinner will now compete vault, providing her with one last shot to fulfill her dream of an Olympic medal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy