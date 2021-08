OUT - Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons), Ilie Sanchez (yellow card accumulation), Khiry Shelton (abdomen) QUESTIONABLE - Cam Duke (hamstring) After it was initially reported that Khiry Shelton was questionable, he was downgraded to out. Peter Vermes confirmed in the Friday press conference that Shelton had gone to the hospital on Thursday as a result of the collision with LAFC’s GK Tomas Romero. The keeper was given a yellow for the play but you would think the discipline committee would be looking at this for a possible suspension.