Tallahassee, FL

School supply drive set up to benefit Tallahassee college students

By Micah Cho
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
There's no shortage of school supply drives for elementary, middle and high school students, but what about college students?

Now a Tallahassee organization is making sure college students have the supplies they need to achieve.

Jason Mann of DreamerZ Network said he understands how expensive college can be and the financial troubles it can bring to students during the semester, and said wants to help as many college kids as he can this year.

"I'm really big on mental health," said Mann. "I'm really big on having a clear mind on things. One of the things I'm hoping for is with them having these products, it's one less thing on their list to think about."'

If you want to help Mann collect items like non-perishable foods, clothes and hygiene products, you can contact them through their Facebook page here .

All collected items will be distributed to TCC, FSU, and FAMU.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

