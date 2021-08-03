Cancel
Rick Osterloh believes smart glasses will be ‘very useful’ as Google Tensor chip has AR implications

By Abner Li
9to5Google
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle sharing some details on Tensor, its “first custom-built SoC,” was as important as today’s tease of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. In an interview, Rick Osterloh was asked about Google Tensor in the context of AR, and the hardware boss shared some rare thoughts on smart glasses. After...

9to5google.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Glasses#Google Lens#Google Tensor#Ar#Business Insider
