Halo Infinite PS5 Release Date: Is it coming to PlayStation?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hype surrounding Halo Infinite is building, with lucky players currently playing the technical test. This preview build is available to PC and Xbox players, but not PlayStation owners. This may lead some to believe that the new Halo game won’t be coming to PS5 or PS4. For those confused about the potential exclusivity, here’s the full need-to-know info on a Halo Infinite PS5 release date and the definitive answer on whether or not it’s coming to PlayStation hardware.

