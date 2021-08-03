Best MLB Picks: 8/03

After the deluge of runs scored by the Yankees last night, the team looks to back it up with their current ace on the mound, Jameson Taillon. This will be his first start since being named the American League Pitcher of the Month for July, when he went 4-0 in five starts with a 1.16 ERA. Over 31 innings, he allowed only 20 hits while striking out 25 over 31 innings. Restraining opponents to a .182 batting average against, this is exactly the kind of lights-out pitching the Yankees need to produce if they hope to continue to make up ground in the conference standings.