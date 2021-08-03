Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks Use $50 Million In Cap Space To Sign Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Taj Gibson

By Adam Zagoria
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Knicks entered free agency with more than $50 million in cap space and did not use to it sign a big-name free agent, but they kept most of their core together. With Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) and Chris Paul (Suns) expected to re-sign with their current teams, and players like Kyle Lowry (Heat) and Lonzo Ball (Bulls) on the move to other clubs, the Knicks made Boston wing Evan Fournier their primary free-agent acquisition while also re-signing Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks, according to reports.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

258K+
Followers
64K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Eastern Conference#Espn#Sportscenter#All Star#The Atlantic Division#Team Usa#Mvp#The Ny Post#Woj#Sny#Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBANBC Sports

Evan Fournier explains why he left Celtics for Knicks

Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMORS: Knicks have problem in bringing back defensive big man to help Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are looking to build on their stirring run last season, as they hope to find more firepower to help the young pair of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. But the Knicks might want to start on their own backyard first before looking elsewhere. They need to appease Mitchell Robinson with an enticing deal after the young big man grew disappointed with his role in the final stretch of last season. But perhaps a more important goal for the Knicks is to re-sign Nerlens Noel, who ably stepped up when Robinson was sidelined.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Knicks trying to get Dennis Schroder on cheap deal after $25 million request

Dennis Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers this past season because he was hoping to secure the bag this offseason. Well, it’s not looking good for Schroder after a couple of days of free agency. While the New York Knicks still have interest in him and make some sense for the German, they only have about $8 million in cap space left, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Knicks steal Evan Fournier with 4-year, $78 million deal

The New York Knicks have pried away Evan Fournier from the Boston Celtics, reaching a four-year deal to get the free agent swingman. Fournier, who is still with France playing in the Tokyo Olympics, is expected to get paid up to $78 million in the said deal with the Knicks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NBANBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reacts to Celtics' trades, losing Fournier to Knicks

A lot has happened over the last three days while Jayson Tatum was sleeping. The Boston Celtics star is competing for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he helped the men's national team defeat Spain early Tuesday morning to advance to the semifinals. Back home, his Celtics...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign Kawhi Leonard?

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Ntilikina, Murphy, Oubre, Toppin

Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina looks at the Olympics as a chance to rebuild his reputation after a rough start to his NBA career, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. The French guard was considered among the best prospects in the world when he was selected with the eighth pick in the 2017 draft. He was a modest contributor during his first three years, but had his playing time cut in half when new coach Tom Thibodeau took over.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Buzz on Possible Ben Simmons Trade, Dennis Schroder and More

It's been a wild and eventful week around the NBA. And that's exactly what everybody expected, considering teams could begin agreeing to deals with free agents on Monday evening. Although those contracts won't become official until Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET, this stretch is typically one of the most exciting...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers rumors: Is LAC no longer favorites for Kawhi Leonard?

According to longtime NBA writer Marc Stein, the LA Clippers may be in trouble when it comes to signing Kawhi Leonard for next season. All three of the Mavericks, Knicks, and Heat have attractive aspects of their potential fit with Leonard. Leonard’s a quiet guy, so we really have no...

Comments / 0

Community Policy