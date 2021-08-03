Knicks Use $50 Million In Cap Space To Sign Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Taj Gibson
The Knicks entered free agency with more than $50 million in cap space and did not use to it sign a big-name free agent, but they kept most of their core together. With Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) and Chris Paul (Suns) expected to re-sign with their current teams, and players like Kyle Lowry (Heat) and Lonzo Ball (Bulls) on the move to other clubs, the Knicks made Boston wing Evan Fournier their primary free-agent acquisition while also re-signing Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks, according to reports.www.forbes.com
