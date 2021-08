Thursday is National Intern Day! Internships have long been a way to get hands-on, real world experience. But like so many things, they had to adapt to a pandemic world. Deanne McDonell, director of customer marketing for Rich Products, and Justin Rooney, a customer marketing intern at Rich's, join Spectrum News 1 to discuss how internships have had to adapt during the pandemic, what Justin’s experience has been like given the adaptations and more.