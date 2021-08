What happens when you combine pizza, three local mayors, and three Denton County nonprofits? Pure magic. On July 29, I had the opportunity to serve as a judge for this year’s Mayoral Pizza Cookoff benefiting three nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts: Journey to Dream, CCA, and Cloud 9 Charity. Each of the mayors from Flower Mound, Lewisville, and Highland Village created their own pizza in the Seven Loaves Catering/Motor City Pizza kitchen that I taste-tested and judged. And then those pizzas were available for the public to order through the weekend to see which creation raised the most money for their charity.