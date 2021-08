An Ashville man died after a pickup truck he was working on in Jamestown fell on him Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Fire and EMS responded to 153 Hopkins Avenue just after 7:00 AM Friday on a report of a subject trapped under a vehicle. Police say the victim, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Brawdy, died from injuries he suffered from the weight of the truck falling on him while he worked on it inside a garage. An investigation found that the incident happened on Thursday at about 4:30 PM, but wasn't discovered until Friday morning. The cause of death is believed to be accidental.