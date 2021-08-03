Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Macaques at Japan reserve get first alpha female in 70-year history

By Gavin Blair in Tokyo
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmhC5_0bFxv61Y00

In a rarely seen phenomenon in the simian world, a nine-year-old female known as Yakei has become the boss of a 677-strong troop of Japanese macaque monkeys at a nature reserve on the island of Kyushu in Japan.

Yakei’s path to the top began in April when she beat up her own mother to become the alpha female of the troop at the Takasakiyama natural zoological garden in Oita city. While that would have been the pinnacle for most female monkeys, Yakei decided to throw her 10kg weight around among the males.

In late June, she challenged and roughed up Sanchu, the 31-year-old alpha male who had been leader of “troop B” at the reserve for five years.

Surprised wardens at Takasakiyama, where there has never been a female monkey boss in the reserve’s 70-year history, carried out a “peanut test” on 30 June, putting out nuts for the group and seeing who ate first. Sanchu backed away and gave Yakei first dibs on the treat, confirming her alpha status.

“Since then, Yakei has been climbing trees and shaking them, which is an expression of power and a very rare behaviour in females,” Satoshi Kimoto, a guide at Takasakiyama, told the Guardian.

“She has been walking around with her tail up, which is also very unusual for a female,” added Kimoto, who said that staff at the reserve were at a loss as to the causes of Yakei’s dominant antics.

Takasakiyama, established as a reserve for monkeys in 1952, is home to about 1,500 macaques, split between troop A and troop B. The monkeys live mainly in the forested mountain at the centre of the reserve, roaming freely and coming down to lower ground for food provided by wardens.

The wild population of Japanese macaques is estimated to be more than 100,000 and widely spread across three of Japan’s four main islands: Kyushu, Honshu and Shikoku.

They are known to sometimes be aggressive, and hikers, mountain climbers and visitors to the Takasakiyama reserve are advised not to maintain eye contact with them as it is interpreted as a challenge.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha Female#Alpha Male#Nature Reserve#Japanese#The Takasakiyama Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WorldThe Guardian

German modern pentathlon coach thrown out of Olympics for punching horse

A German modern pentathlon coach has been thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics for punching a horse during competition. Kim Raisner was trying to assist German athlete Annika Schleu as she battled to control Saint Boy ahead of her show jumping round in the women’s event on Friday. Athletes are given only 20 minutes to bond with an unfamiliar horse before their round and Schleu, who had been leading the field, was in tears as she came into the ring.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

First alpha female ever takes charge of troop of 670 monkeys

For the first time, according to researchers, a female has become the alpha of a troop of monkeys at the Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden on the Japanese island of Kyushu. Yakei took the top spot from 31-year-old alpha Sanchu, who previously led the troop for five years. The female macaque...
LifestyleNew York Post

Hotel in Tokyo apologizes for ‘Japanese only’ elevator

A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”. The host city of the 2020 Olympics is preparing for its first onslaught of international tourists since the pandemic, which pushed last year’s games back by one year. The...
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Hundreds of horses fly into Tokyo for equestrian competition

July 15 (Reuters) - It is not only thousands of athletes who are flying to Tokyo for the Olympic Games but also hundreds of horses. They will compete with their riders in the three equestrian disciplines dressage, jumping and eventing - the only Olympic sports where men and women compete individually on equal terms.
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Chinese nationalists turn on their athletes

The pressure on Chinese athletes to perform has never been higher. Anything less than a gold is being seen as athletes being unpatriotic by furious nationalists online. The BBC's Waiyee Yip reports. China's mixed doubles table tennis team made a tearful apology at the Tokyo Olympics last week - for...
Tokyo, JPwkms.org

The Flowers For Olympic Medalists Carry Deep Meaning In Japan

TOKYO — If you've been tuning in to Olympic events, you might have noticed that every medal winner carries a small bouquet of yellow, green and deep-blue flowers tied with a blue bow. But they're more than just flowers. The elements of the bouquet carry a deeper story, and they...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Signal received after disabled South Korean climber goes missing in Himalayas

July 22 (UPI) -- A satellite phone signal was picked up from a location near the Pakistan-China border after a disabled South Korean climber went missing in the Himalayas. South Korea's Gwangju Accident Management Committee said that a signal from Kim Hong-bin's phone was detected in an area near 26,400-foot Broad Peak in the Karakoran Range at a point 23,000 feet above sea level, according to South Korean network SBS on Thursday.
Tokyo OlympicsTODAY.com

Visiting the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto

In Tokyo for the Olympics, TODAY senior international correspondent Keir Simmons took the time to visit the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto, a city of unparalleled beauty and the cultural heart of the country. He also got a lesson in Zen meditation.July 30, 2021.
Public Health95.5 FM WIFC

Japan government starts to “name and shame” quarantine rule-breakers

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas. The health ministry said late on Monday the three Japanese nationals named had clearly acted to...
Public HealthVoice of America

As COVID Surges in Japan, Some See Indirect Olympics Link

Just days after the Tokyo Olympics began, Japan started to see a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the country topped 15,000 confirmed daily infections for the first time. Medical experts are now debating whether and to what extent the Games are to blame for the outbreak, which officials warn is “extremely severe.”
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
The Conversation UK

Tokyo 2020: how Japan’s moment of glory has become a millstone for the economy

“Japan is back!” declared Shinzo Abe, the then Japanese prime minister, after he made a surprise appearance dressed as Super Mario at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics. Tokyo 2020 was supposed to be a moment of national glory, a chance to put the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 firmly in the past, and to showcase Japan’s technological pre-eminence in spearheading an environmentally sustainable Olympics.
Worldmatadornetwork.com

Kansai is one of the most underrated regions of Japan. Here’s why.

Almost all travelers to Japan visit Kyoto — and it’s no wonder why, given its millennia of history and timeless scenery on offer. Whether you’re strolling amid the ancient temples of Higashiyama or through the cinematic bamboo groves of Arashiyama, few places represent Japan more iconically than its erstwhile capital.
PetsNew York Post

Bear goes wild in Olympic stadium, is still on the loose

An Asian black bear made it to the Olympics, when it broke into a venue hosting the first sports event of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday. The beast was spotted by guards early in the day at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, just hours before the women’s softball opener Wednesday between Australia and Japan, police said.
Advocacynwaonline.com

Olympic volunteers strive to tell their earthquake stories in Japan

RIFU, Japan -- Atsushi Muramatsu's handmade flyers are the size of a business card, written in several languages. "Welcome to Miyagi Stadium," one reads. "The gymnasium next door was the largest morgue for tsunami victims." More than a decade after the massive earthquake and tsunami devastated northeastern Japan, the Tokyo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy