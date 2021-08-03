Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GTA Online player reveals hilarious tactic to stop Oppressor MK2 griefers

dexerto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTA Online players have been putting up with a scourge of Oppressor MK2 griefers throughout Los Santos recently, and members of the community have started fighting back in creative ways. While trolling is a completely normal part of the GTA Online experience, there’s nothing sweeter than getting back at players...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Oppressors#Jets#Online Community#Gta Online#Gtao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
Related
Video GamesIGN

GTA Online’s Fake Car Culture Is the Real Thing

“The nods of recognition, the pointing, the fanboys passing out in ecstasy. Witnessing the big power ZR350 revving up to tear a hole through an underground parking lot never gets old. And when you burn these tires out, they’ll fight to see who gets to breathe in your polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons – because this much clout is seriously intoxicating.”
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'GTA 5' Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass Soon, Update Reveals

"Grand Theft Auto 5" has been in the Xbox Game Pass for several months now and it looks like the title would be leaving Microsoft's video game subscription service very soon. A new update may have revealed that the days of "GTA 5" on the Xbox Game Pass are numbered. It is currently in the service's "Leaving Soon" collection. However, as of writing, neither Microsoft nor Rockstar Games have made an official announcement on when exactly the game is leaving the popular video game subscription service.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 5 Leak Reveals Big New Feature Coming Soon

GTA 5 players of the campaign, not GTA Online, can look forward to an important feature with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, or at least that's what a new leak has seemingly revealed. The next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto V are set to release on November 11, and are set to "expand" and "enhance" the game. For now, it remains to be seen what exactly will be done to the game to fit this bill, but according to a new leak, Rockstar Games is working on a character transfer so that players can import their progress from older versions to this newer version of the game. We knew this feature was set to be included for GTA Online players, but there had been no word of this feature being added for the single-player campaign, and there still isn't word of this, but apparently, it's happening.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

GTA Online Has Long Surpassed GTA 5 in Terms of Content and Quality

I have a lot of love for Grand Theft Auto as a franchise, as many do who grew up with it as an integral part of their gaming experiences. My relationship with GTA 5 is a complicated one though and I find myself in a position where GTA Online, if treated as a standalone experience, is far better than GTA 5 ever was.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Terminator and Alien Among Easter Eggs in New Update for GTA Online

The latest GTA Online update introduced to the game not only new cars and activities, but also numerous easter eggs. Many of them have already been discovered by the players. It's been almost a week since the release of the latest update for GTA Online. In addition to numerous cars, new activities and a car club, Los Santos Tuners has introduced numerous easter eggs to the game. It didn't take long for players to find many of them. In accordance with the theme of the update, many nods refer to the automotive industry. However, among them we can also find references to iconic sci-fi movies.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Is Why GTA Online's Deadly New NPC Looks Familiar

For a long time, gamers have been frustrated by the fact that they're getting another port of "GTA 5" instead of "GTA 6" for their next-gen consoles. But with "GTA Online" recently getting its biggest update ever, it seems as though there's more than enough fresh content to keep players busy. And if you're a fan of Easter eggs, keep your eyes peeled, because there are plenty to be found in the all new "Los Santos Tuners" update. One in particular appears to be a throwback to one of the greatest action films of the 90s.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA Online Players Can Get a New Vehicle for Free This Week

GTA Online players will have become well acquainted with the new vehicles added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update by now, but unless you’re just absolutely rolling in in-game funds, you’ve probably had to make some compromises about which vehicles you bought first. If that’s the case, you can cross one of the new rides off your wishlist this week by getting it for free. The only catch is that you have to be skillful enough to win a few Sprints, but if you can, you’ll be able to easily add the vehicle to your garage.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online: First Things to Do in Los Santos

What are the first things to do in Los Santos in GTA Online? Rockstar's online sandbox is vast, varied, and filled with different activities to occupy your time. If you're new to the game and not sure Where to Start, then our GTA Online guide can help. For the purposes of this article, we'll be focusing purely on some of the sights and attractions you should visit when playing the game for the first time. If you're looking for a roadmap on How to Make Money, then you can find a step-by-step rags to riches walkthrough through the link.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online: Best Nightclub to Buy

What's the best Nightclub to buy in GTA Online? The Nightclub is one of the most complex businesses in Rockstar's sandbox, but it dovetails with your other businesses helping to expand the scale of your criminal empire. It's also a really fun location to explore, and boasts some entertaining DJ-themed missions. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to introduce the best Nightclub to buy and explain how to improve your Nightclub popularity. For more information on How to Become a CEO and How to Make Money with Warehouse Management at the Nightclub, click the links. You may also be interested in Best MC Businesses to Buy, How to Get Rich with Vehicle Cargo and Special Cargo at the Office, Best Bunker to Buy and How to Get Rich from Gunrunning, and Best Hangar to Buy and How to Get Rich from Smuggling.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA Online Update Adds New Los Santos Tuners Vehicles

Rockstar Games promised GTA Online players some new vehicles in the Los Santos Tuners update and delivered on that promise over a week ago when the update released. However, only part of the vehicles planned for the update were released at that time with there being more to come in the future. Two more of those vehicles have now arrived in the game with one of them available to purchase and another available to test out before its official debut.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online: Best Weapons

What are the best weapons in GTA Online? While you'll be spending a lot of time driving in Los Santos, there are certainly moments where you'll need to engage in combat in order to complete your objectives. And to ensure success in firefights, you're going to want to ensure you have the best weapons in your arsenal. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to explain what are the best weapons to use. If you're looking for more information on gear and items, then take a look at our guide on the Best Cars and Vehicles to Buy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy