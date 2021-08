Ever since rolling out its five-year plan to turnaround business in December of 2019, analysts have been skeptical of Under Armour’s potential to regain significant share of the North American market. But the strategy is beginning to pay off. Under Armour just posted a profit of $59.2 million for Q2, or 13 cents per share, reversing its year-ago loss. The company posted a revenue growth of 91% to $1.4 billion, with footwear revenue increasing 85% to $343 million. North American revenues rose 101% to $905 million, marking a milestone in the company’s turnaround efforts in the region. “With the critical mass of our transformation...