Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Hosts Free Virtual Patient Education Events throughout August 2021
ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Individuals and couples struggling with infertility are invited to join Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) three, free virtual events this August where they can expand their knowledge on a mix of topics including how a patient’s weight can affect their fertility, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and what to expect when beginning fertility treatment.www.timesunion.com
