Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UT president Jay Hartzell offers official SEC move narrative to Texas Senate amidst silliness

By Burnt Orange Nation
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing appearances by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and representatives from the Baylor Bears and TCU Horned Frogs at the Texas Senate on Monday, Texas Longhorns president Jay Hartzell absorbed barbs from representatives like senator Charles Perry, an Abilene native and Texas Tech alum who represents District 28, which includes Lubbock, in between fielding serious questions.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bowlsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Texas Tech#Texas Longhorns#Ut#Sec#The Baylor Bears#Tcu#The Texas Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Grieder: Texas legislators cry encroachment over UT's move to the SEC

The decision by the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma to join the SEC has come with a great deal of backlash. While it may be “the right decision at the right time” for the Longhorns, according to UT President Jay Hartzell, it’s also one that will have profound impacts on the remaining Big 12 teams — especially Baylor, Texas Tech and Texas Christian University.
Texas State247Sports

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian breaks silence on Longhorns' move to SEC

It has been a week since the SEC presidents unanimously voted to allow both the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners into the conference. The Big 12 grant of rights contract expires in the summer of 2025, and as of now, Texas and OU are scheduled to begin SEC completion in time for the ’25 college football season.
Texas State247Sports

Steve Spurrier offers funny reaction to Texas joining SEC

Most college football fans probably reacted to news of the Texas Longhorns joining the SEC with snickers. After all, Texas has not been a major player in the sport in more than a decade. Since Texas’ loss to Alabama in the BCS National Championship Game following the 2009 season, the...
Texas State247Sports

Paul Finebaum offers surprising take on Texas entering SEC

Texas and Oklahoma sent shockwaves throughout the world of college athletics this summer when both schools announced they were leaving the Big 12 Conference in favor of the SEC. The development, which hit the public in the middle of last month, moved quickly and, as of now, both are scheduled to begin play in the SEC for the 2025 college football season.
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier once again trolls Texas ahead of SEC move

Former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier never misses an opportunity to troll another fan base. Since news broke of Texas and Oklahoma planning to leave the Big 12 to join the SEC, Spurrier has had the Longhorns in his crosshairs. During an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show”...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Bob Stoops weighs in on when Oklahoma, Texas will move to SEC, what conference realignment will look like

College football’s preseason has been dominated by conference realignment talks in recent weeks with the news of Texas and Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 to the SEC following the 2024-25 season. With the future of the Big 12 now in question and the SEC tightening its grip on the college football landscape, many have questioned the future of the remaining Power Five conferences. Texas and Oklahoma have contracts with the Big 12 through 2025, which is why they will not join the SEC until then. However, if the Big 12 collapses at any point before that, the Longhorns and the Sooners could find themselves in college football’s premier conference sooner rather than later.
Texas State247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Texas not looping A&M in key to SEC move

The last time the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies met on the football field was almost 10 years ago. For much of the past decade, fans of both teams have blamed each other for one of college sports’ best rivalries lying dormant. Now that Texas, along with Oklahoma, will...
Oklahoma Stateuoflcardgame.com

Texas, Oklahoma moves to SEC tarnish college football

A sorry situation with the universities of Texas and Oklahoma abandoning the Big 12 to play football and other sports in the Southeastern Conference. Just one more example of higher education forsaking principle, common sense, tradition, and geography. Leaving their fellow institutions and colleagues to fend for themselves. At a time when every school is attempting to deal with the after effects of a global pandemic. Igniting the possibility of total chaos on the collegiate landscape.
College SportsThe Uvalde Leader-News

Give me the Texas Longhorns, but not the SEC

Okay, here is my take on Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big XII Conference and joining the Southeastern Conference. I am not a big fan of the move. As a Texas-ex, I will always support the Longhorns in their athletic endeavors, but I do not like this move to the SEC.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Flashpoint team discusses OU/ Texas move to the SEC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Sooners and the Longhorns created a big shakeup after they asked to move to the SEC. Now, the Flashpoint team discusses the move the criticism the teams are receiving. Also, the analysts will discuss the battle over masks and going back to school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy