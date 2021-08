Today, bank stocks are in focus for investors. Indeed, most of the major U.S. banks are higher today, by a similar margin. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are all higher by approximately 3% at the time of writing. These synchronized moves seem to indicate a similar catalyst is at play for these stocks.