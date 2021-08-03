Durand Jones & the Indications : Private Space
Let’s be frank—Durand Jones & The Indications have an embarrassment of riches. They have two, count ’em, two lead vocalists who could each walk in separate directions and start their kick-ass R&B, retro-sounding bands, by next Tuesday. Say around lunchtime. Durand Jones with his gritty throwback growl (his name comes first) and Aaron Frazer, with a soft-spoken approach, retro thrift-store matinee idol looks, and vocal prowess that can dip in between eras if need be. Besides being a part-time drummer in the band, he’s working that falsetto back to the Frankie Valli origins. Both succeed quite well, alternating between the high and low vocal presentation, leading this five-man unit.www.treblezine.com
Comments / 0