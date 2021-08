Dogecoin price spooked, leaves DOGE on the outside looking in. Dogecoin price is still up 5,830% YoY, despite the 80% correction from the May high. The volatility has not transferred to this rally attempt as DOGE has traded in an ascending parallel channel with the 200-day SMA transmitting support. It is a disappointing evolution after the digital asset registered a bullish momentum divergence on the daily chart, beat the resistance of May’s descending trend line and triggered a double bottom pattern. Until Dogecoin price can elevate above the declining 50-day SMA, it is recommended to restrain urges to accumulate a position.